Letter: RHS Boys Soccer Booster Club thanks businesses who donated to their game

The RHS Boys Soccer Booster Club would like to thank the many wonderful local businesses that donated prizes for our October 2022 Play for Pink Game. Thanks primarily to your generosity and support, we were able to raise $2851.50 for Ann’s Place of Danbury, CT, an amazing community treasure.

The Seniors recently participated in a tour of the newly renovated Ann’s Place facility and presented them with a check for the funds raised. We are grateful to our community for supporting the boys’ fundraising efforts and to each and every one of the following sponsors: Adam Broderick Salon & Spa, The Angel Cooperative, Aristo Nail, Audrey Road, A2 Salon, Bailey's Backyard, Bangkok Republic, Bareburger,The Barn Door, Bissell Pharmacy, Bobos Café, Books on the Common, Cake Box, Candlelight Shoppe, Casey Potez Healing and Wellness, Chez Leonard, Craig’s Fine Jewelry, Dapper Den, Dawn’s Pizzazz Day Spa, Deborah Ann’s Sweet Shoppe, Dimitri’s Diner, Eddie’s Pizza & Pasta, Elizabella's Bake Shop, Genoa Deli, Hand & Stone Massage & Facial Spa, Harmony Nails, Health X, Hunan Noodle Bar, Jaipore Express, Jersey Mike’s, Newtown Salt Spa, NK Doodle Designs, Parma Market and Deli, Planet Pizza, Prime Burger, The Prospector, Ridgefield Golf Course, Ridgefield Hardware, Ridgefield Organics, Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield Prime, Ross Bread Shoppe and Coffee House, RowanTree Law Group, Southwest Café, Soccer & Rugby Imports, Squash’s, Steve’s Bagels, Stretch Lab, Subway, Susi Laura Massage, Tazza, Tequila Escape, TerraSole Ristorante, Tusk & Cup, Venice Pizza, Village Deli, Whim, Whip Salon, Zoe & Co. Sugar Beads, 109 Cheese & Wine, 850 Degrees Wood Fired Pizza.