To the Editor:

In a recent letter to the editor, Mr. Willett expressed concern regarding the salary of the Ridgefield Library’s daytime custodian, who is an employee of our contracted cleaning service provider.

While I believe Mr. Willett has the best of intentions, we are disappointed that he went public on a private, personal matter without the knowledge or consent of the individual involved. Mr. Willett has discussed the situation directly with me and the custodian’s employer on more than one occasion. I am grateful that Mr. Willett shared his concerns with me.

As the town’s library director, it is very important that I hear from the people of Ridgefield when they have concerns or questions about anything at the library. While I welcome the opportunity to address patron concerns directly, we do not feel that it is appropriate to further discuss this personal matter publicly.

Brenda McKinley

Ridgefield Library, director