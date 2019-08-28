Letter: Overflowing dog poop containers reflect poorly on Ridgefield

To the Editor:

Having observed overflowing and empty (no dog waste bags) receptacles along Main Street, I would like to add my voice to the call for town maintenance of these needed cans.

Our town expresses enthusiasm for attracting visitors to our downtown area and yet these poorly maintained containers reflect poorly on Ridgefield.

I applaud the volunteers who have tried to keep them up and have actually offered to volunteered to participate but I think the time has come for our town maintenance team to be called upon to attend to this town problem.

Margaret Spera

Danbury Road, Aug. 28