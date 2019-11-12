Opinion

Letter: Noteworthy pothole repair

A section of broken asphalt.

To the Editor:

Last week, while walking my dog along Ivy Hill Road, I noticed a significantly-sized pothole near the entrance to the state forest parking lot. This pothole was hard to miss, best described as a certain axle-breaker measuring approximately five feet long, two feet wide and eight inches deep. This section of Ivy Hill Road is challenging to maintain as the water collects at this lowest spot (on same level as the Great Swamp), so the freeze-thaw cycle really does a number on it.

I called the Ridgefield Highway Department around lunchtime, leaving a message about the pothole. I came home around 4 p.m., and the pothole had been repaired. Now that is impressive. My thanks to Peter Hill and the pothole patrol at the Highway Department.

Chris Murray

Ivy Hill Road, Nov. 10