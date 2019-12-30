Opinion

Letter: Mucchetti leads with professionalism and grace

To the Editor:

As a member of Ridgefield’s Planning and Zoning Commission for more than 40 years, I’ve had a chance to critically observe the machinations and conduct of the commission as a whole and the chair of the moment in particular. I was, in fact the chair of the moment for six years and of the several former chairs who were better at it than I, Becky stands out. She has been a superb commission chair in every particular whether if be conducting meetings or leading the search for competent P&Z personnel.

Becky has led our commission through some turbulent if not truculent application procedures and has done so with uncommon professionalism and grace. Those who would pick pepper out of fly specs in criticism of this outstanding public servant seem to have lost sight of reality.

John Katz

Ridgebury Road, Dec. 27