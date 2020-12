So, Mack Reid is retiring from The Press after more than 40 years of reporting all varieties of news and events in Ridgefield. Both the Press and the Town of Ridgefield will miss this fine, dedicated reporter with a gimlet eye for news about the community he grew up in and covered his entire adult life.

I first met Mack in the 1970s when we were both reporters working for publisher Karl Nash, and under the intense tutelage of Jack Sanders, also known affectionately as “The Bear,” for his growl-like comments as he carved up a reporter’s copy. Like so many of the young reporters at The Press, I went on to other jobs away from Ridgefield; but Mack was loyal to his roots, much to the benefit of the town’s citizenry. He covered all manner of events and topics, from the weeknight meetings of the school board and the land use commissions to the fire and police departments to the many notable personalities in town. The byline of Mack Reid became so well known in the community over the years that he became the touchstone for responsible reporting in the community.

It’s not often that a town has the benefit of such deep knowledge and dedication that Mack has shown for Ridgefield.

I wish him well and Godspeed in his retirement.

Rick B. Honey

Weston, Dec. 28