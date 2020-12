More than 40 years ago, a young man who had grown up in Ridgefield joined the staff of his hometown newspaper and began a long career of telling countless stories about his town.

When Macklin Reid started as a reporter in the 1970s, he wrote on an ancient typewriter, and then set about perfecting each piece with a scissors and a gluepot, cutting paragraphs here, pasting them there. By the time he turned in a story, his “copy” looked like a complex, pieced-together puzzle, but it read like a masterpiece.

Mack wanted each article to be perfect. He cared about his work like few others and worked hard to make the words just right so that his readers would be given clear and accurate information. He also wanted that information to be readable, lively — interesting — and no writer among more than a hundred at The Press in the past half century has turned out as many interesting stories as has Mack. Whether covering a zoning debate or a school crisis, writing an editorial or an obituary, he chose his words carefully because he cared about the people and events whose story he was telling.

With Mack Reid’s retirement from The Ridgefield Press at the end of December, the town is losing not only a major source of important community information, but a caring journalist who told Ridgefield’s story as few others have or could have.

Jack and Sally Sanders

91 Olmstead Lane

Ridgefield, Dec. 24