Opinion

Letter: Lame ducks are beholden to no one

Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Ridgefield Press. If you'd like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to news@TheRidgefieldPress.com. Deadline is 1 p.m. and word count is 300 words. less Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Ridgefield Press. If you'd like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to news@TheRidgefieldPress.com. Deadline is 1 p.m. and word count is ... more Photo: Stock Image Photo: Stock Image Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter: Lame ducks are beholden to no one 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editor:

There were no term limits for the president for over 150 years because the Founding Fathers — most of whom were career politicians — wanted the president to be beholden to “We The People” and lame ducks are beholden to no one, inviting the venality and perfidy that was of grave concern to the Framers of the Constitution.

And who would take any political position with term limits: who would step off a career path for eight years (+/-) and just when they were getting good at the job; just when their children were thinking about college, would have to go looking for a job where everyone else was eight years (+/-) ahead of them.

Except, of course, someone who saw the potential for abuse in a job with no accountability because they were beholden to no one.

Sky Cole

Prospect Street, Nov. 24