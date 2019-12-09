Opinion

Letter: Judy Collins’ message of resistance missed the mark

Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Ridgefield Press.

To the Editor:

I attended the Dec. 4 concert at the Ridgefield Playhouse hosted by Judy Collins. She ended the show with an announcement: “And remember, always resist.”

Resist being the manta for the evil left’s hatred of a duly elected president. Collin’s pronouncement received both applause and boos. I imagine with the matriarch of the Clinton crime family being the Connecticut voter’s choice, the Ridgefield Playhouse was a safe audience.

Why the left’s hatred? Is it because Trump is doing what he promised and draining the swamp?

Consequently, for three years the deep state’s swamp creatures have been forced to surface. We’ve seen some of this hated from the weaponized “intelligence community;” the FBI and CIA (and the more deeply imbedded “black budget” types we’ll never hear of), the Bilderbergers, billionaires like Soros and Bloomberg, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Tri-Lateral Commission, the bias liberal media (“I got my snow job through the New York Times”), New World Order crowd, banking cartels, open borders bunch, global socialists, and, of course, the gang which attack the Second Amendment.

For your information: According to the respected Lucas Poll, 10 out of 10 tyrants (or tyrant wannabe’s) prefer unarmed citizenry. Think: Tiananmen Square.

These leftist elitists never believed there were enough “deplorables” to elect outsider Trump. Thus, the attacks, lies, and smears because Trump is a major threat to the nefarious plans they have been plotting for years. Their playbook is to ‘take anyone out” who gets in their way.

Hard to swallow? If you are one of these people, please read: “How do you kill 11 million people” by Andy Andrews. (The reader’s digest version: You lie to them!).

Ending with a letter from a higher authority: “We struggle not against flesh and blood, but against rulers, authorities, powers of this dark world, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.” (Ephesians 6:12)

May God help us!

Patrick Lucas

Old Lantern Road, Dec. 8

Guide for the perplexed

When I find myself in times of trouble, I read Yiddish. The phrase “do me a favor” likely originates from the infinite irony of this magical language. Philology may be the key to the current kerfuffle.

“Tu mir tsulib,” “tu mir a toiveh,” and, especially, “folg mich a gang (un gai in dr’erd]” (“Do me a solid;” “do me a favor,” “do me a favor, and drop dead,” are three ancestors of the popular NYC phrase “do me a favor,” Kogos, Fred, “From Shmear to Eternity,” Citadel Press, 1966.

They signify ironic indirection. The English phrase is a polite form of “conventional indirect questioning” usually intended to probe the addressee's knowledge or ability, U. Penn, Linguistics 101 ling.upenn.edu/courses/Fall_2019/ling001/pragmatics.html.

Such idiom is used when a person is politely suggesting that someone to do something that he or she should be doing anyway, Webster’s Dictionary (merriam-webster.com/dictionary/do-someone-a-favor).

Words such as “favor,” “please”, “thank you”, signify the establishment of a transactional relationship, which must, by its nature, originate, at the very least, in some form of ceremonial or courteous debt. Indeed, the English “please”, short for the medieval “if you please,” “if it pleases you [to do this]”, is the same in most European languages -French: “s’il vous plait”, reply: “merci” (“at your mercy”); Spanish: “por favor”, reply: “de nada” (“you owe me nothing”); Portuguese: “por favore”, reply: “obrigado”- (“I am obliged”). Using such phrase is a method of acknowledging the reverse of debt, a lack of leverage, “you are under no obligation to do this,” Praeger, David, “Debt-The First 5000 Years,” Melville House, Brooklyn, NY, 2011.

The idiom is thus equally consistent with the opposite conclusion arrived at by a partisan House. The shanda we may witness likely rests at the feet of other buffoons. There never was any official investigation into the Bidens and the Ukraine, although the media would have us believe otherwise. “Vos es vilt zich, dos gleibt zich” (“People believe what they like to believe”), Rosmarin, Rachel, “Mamma Used To Say” Feldheim Publ. Jerusalem 2000. You could look it up! [Thurber, James, Saturday Evening Post, April 5, 1941].

John Tartaglia