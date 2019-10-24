Opinion

Letter: Intense development?

To the Editor:

140 acres of private land in south Ridgefield, available for development, and none of the politicians running for election are talking about It?

Why the secret?

More importantly, what is the plan and how intense?

The environmental impact has to be severe, it’s such a precious, unique, natural parcel.

Will the town buy the 140 acres, to stop development and save the charm and beauty of south Ridgefield?

The roads in this neighborhood are already pushed to the limit. The character and natural beauty of the neighborhood will be damaged forever.

Homeowners in south Ridgefield should be informed — everyone needs to have input before it’s too late.

Rich Fasanelli

Gay Road, Oct. 19