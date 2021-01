To the editor,

“I can only thank you from the bottom of my heart and hope that one day somehow I can pay this amazing gift of giving forward” — words from a mother who was helped by The Evelyn C. Peeler Children’s Holiday Gift Fund.

Our mission over the past 42 years has been to ensure that less-fortunate children in Ridgefield have gifts to open, new clothing and a meal on the table during the holidays.

We are pleased that we were able to provide for these children again this year but could not have done so without the help of many. A special thank you to E.H.P Fit, The First Congregational Church, The Christian Science Church, Elaine Cox and her Band of Angels, Feed Our Tigers, Jesse Lee Methodist Nursery School, St. Andrews Lutheran Church, Orangetheory, Ridgefield Women’s Club, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Parks and Recreation, Ridgefield Girl Scouts Troop 50585.

Thank you also to The Anne S. Richardson Fund, The Wadsworth Russell Lewis Fund, the Igstaedter Foundation, Ridgefield Thrift Shop and the UPS Store for their ongoing support. A heartfelt thanks to the generous Ridgefielders, whose financial contributions allow us to continue to help our neighbors in need during the winter holidays and with their back-to-school needs year after year.

Happy New Year!

Susan Ferguson, Joann Mulvaney, Denise Brown, Kristi Cody, Gigi Bazarian, Robin Phillips, Ridgefield, Dec. 30