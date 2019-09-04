Letter: Have personal attacks become the new normal in public discourse?

Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Ridgefield Press. If you'd like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to news@TheRidgefieldPress.com. Deadline is 1 p.m. and word count is 300 words. less Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Ridgefield Press. If you'd like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to news@TheRidgefieldPress.com. Deadline is 1 p.m. and word count is ... more Photo: Stock Image Photo: Stock Image Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter: Have personal attacks become the new normal in public discourse? 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editor:

Advocates of the IWB serving as the APA, choose to score political points by making personal attacks against those of us who serve on P&Z, asserting, in their opinion, that we are not qualified to continue to serve as the APA. We believe our record shows otherwise.

In the 29 years that P&Z has served as the APA, Connecticut DEEP records no spills or contamination in the public (Aquarion) or private wells of Ridgefield. Through the electoral process, the voters of Ridgefield decided we were qualified to serve as the land-use regulators, and we believe that the Towns repeated recognition as the No. 1 small town in CT is, in part, a testament to the hard work and thoughtful decisions made by members of the PZC, also serving as the APA.

The voters of Ridgefield are being asked to change the regulatory format of land use review, and are being given opinion masquerading as facts. We thought it might be helpful to provide information to better understand the state guidelines - and, unlike others, have cited them.

In June 2019, Kim Czapla of the APA Program, Land and Water Resources Division, Bureau of Water Protection and Land Reuse, CT DEEP recommended that “APA be part of the PZC because the APA is tasked with implementing local land-use activities through the issuance of permits for new regulated activities, which is very much in line with other responsibilities of the town’s PZC.” Additionally, in June, Ms. Czapla said that the trend in the state is to have the APA as part of P&Z, with some recent cases of towns that had had APA with IW, moving that authority to P&Z.

It’s unfortunate that personal attacks have become the new normal in public discourse. Is this really the way we want to hold important conversations in Ridgefield?

Rebecca Mucchetti

Wilton Road East, Sept. 3