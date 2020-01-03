Opinion

Letter: Gun violence statistics

To the Editor:

As of Dec. 25, 2019, there have been 409 mass shootings, more than days of the year!

The Gun Violence Archive (GVA) has tracked firearm deaths and injuries since 2014. They define mass shootings as four or more killed, excluding the shooter. The 2019 statistics surpassed 382 mass shootings in 2016, 346 in 2017 and 337 in 2018.

As the year ends, the GVA has reported 38,631 gun deaths (including homicides, suicides and accidents), and 28,895 injuries. Every one of these deaths and injuries leaves families and friends traumatized for life and our country with millions of dollars worth of expenses.

Although states like Connecticut have made progress in strengthening laws to reduce gun related injuries and deaths, Congress continues to be paralyzed.

The most they could do in 2019 was to allocate monies for the CDC to do “research.”

Although this is a step in the right direction for the long term, it will do nothing to stop the carnage in the short term.

More than 90 percent of all Americans support universal background checks on all gun sales, while there is growing support for closing loopholes, and passing “red flag” laws designed to temporarily take guns away from persons who may be at risk of harming themselves or others.

As we look ahead to 2020, we need to ask ourselves, “have we become so numb to gun violence and hostage to the NRA and gun industry,” that we are unable to stand up and demand action from our local, state and national elected officials? When will we finally say enough and do more to protect our families and communities? My wish for the new year is that someone you know and love does not become an added statistic in 2020.

Gail Lehmann

Danbury Road, Dec. 30