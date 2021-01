An open letter to the gifters in my life:

I’m a fortunate man. With my family at the top of the list, I have everything I need, much of what I want, and I’m not shy about obtaining what strikes me as necessary at the moment for my mental health and happiness. In the spirit of gratefulness for the above and for those who think I’m worth a gift, please don’t buy me anything else.

The women in my life keep me dressed in clothing made during this century, because they will be seen in public with me. Tools? I have enough of them, to the point where I sometimes buy tools to make storage my other tools. Gift cards and certificates? I’m a merchant’s dream. I forget what I have, forget where they are, and forget to use them when I find them. Just recently found a 1981 store credit from Crazy Eddie’s in a desk drawer (anyone have Mr. Antars email?) and I have a pile of ready-to-spend certificates in my glove box. I just move them into the next vehicle when I sell a car.

So please, use whatever resources you would expend on me and put them to better use. Donate them to a worthy charity or better yet, shop locally and get those goodies to a kid or family who would otherwise go without this season. It’s sure to be a lot easier to shop for a stranger. Or, help fill up the food banks — there are millions of food-insecure families right now. You could take a page from my loving wife’s book and zero in on a friend or family member all year round who could use a little boost.

Listen — life handed many people a bag full of lemons this year. Go find someone that life handed the vodka to and throw a party.

And to paraphrase from an album I forgot I had — This year, “if you can’t be with the ones you love, love the ones you’re with” Think I can use that Crazy Eddie’s credit to buy a turntable?

Happy Holidays!

Michael Harris

Ridgefield, Dec. 15