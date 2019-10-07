Opinion

Letter: ‘Get to Know Your Town ’ meeting is Tuesday

To the Editor:

It’s more than just pickle ball!

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, the League of Women Voters of Ridgefield will hold a new installment of our educational program series, Get To Know Your Town with the Ridgefield Parks and Recreation Director Dennis DiPinto as the guest speaker.

The Parks and Rec organization provides a wide range of wellness and recreation programs as well as community service and park facilities for the benefit and enjoyment of us all! Most folks don’t realize that there is more to Parks and Recreation than their facility on Danbury Road and we wanted to highlight their organization so that Ridgefielders could learn more about their services and goals for the future. Please join us on October 8th for some coffee and conversation and bring your friends!

This event is free and open to the public. It will take place in Town Hall, in the Lower Level Conference Room, starting at 10:30 a.m. Light refreshments will be served. League members are invited to attend the Board Meeting before the presentation at 9:30 a.m. RSVPs to marilyn.carroll@snet.net, although not required would be appreciated.

Marilyn Carroll

League of Women Voters, president