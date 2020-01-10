Opinion

Letter: Free the Ridgefield skate park

To the Editor:

Hey, I’m coming back at ya’… I didn’t realize my last editorial would cause such a firestorm. I apologize for essentially calling the entire town “jerks.” Thanks for all the overwhelming positive feedback and smiley faces in the Facebook comments section (especially from the lovely ladies!) For the 7 percent of you who didn’t find me amusing, I am sure we would not be friends in real life.

Ahhh, there I go again wasting my 300 word limit! Stay on track, Scotty!

As I mentioned in Letter No. 1, Ridgefield is the Promised Land if you and your kids are into organized sports. But if you are what I would call “alternative”, (for lack of a better word), this town can be a downright nightmare.

Case and point: the Ridgefield Skatepark. Now listen up: I’ve been skating since 1985, so I know a thing or two about a plank on four wheels. I’ve only been in town briefly, but from what I can surmise the town skatepark is gated, costs an entry fee and is regulated by pad nannies (That’s what we skaters call unwanted supervision)

Now, in other nearby towns and cities, skate parks are free and open to the public, with safety gear optional. Stamford’s Scalzi Park is a shining example. New Milford has recently updated their once-pathetic park with some excellent renovations, designed by skaters for skaters. I could rattle off countless other examples, but I’ve already busted my word limit.

So I’d like to create an exploratory committee to see what we can do to enhance the Ridgefield skate park.

I propose:

Keeping the gate unlocked during reasonable hours

Eliminating any entry fee

Leaving safety gear to the skater’s discretion. (Elbow pads … are you kidding me?)

Opening up the possibility of expanding/enhancing the terrain … We need some bowls, people!

You don’t pay money to use a basketball court. No one enforces the use of a baseball field. Why does outdoor skateboarding get held to a different standard? Insurance, you say. OK, well for those of us who skate or have kids that skate, what can we do to change these stringent rules? Why don’t these rules apply to a great deal of skateparks all over the United States? Where do I start? Attending town meetings? Anyone want to join me? (I'm seriously trying to be constructive here)

Let’s loosen up the rules at the skatepark. It will give kids the opportunity to express their creativity, exercise and socialize without having to jump through unnecessary hoops.

Scott Frosch

Kiahs Brook Lane, Jan. 4

Fables vs. facts

Gail Lehmann’s letter to The Ridgefield Press in its Jan. 2 edition is more fable than empirical fact.

In a letter to The Press Aug. 8, 2019, Gail stated there were 250 mass shootings as of Aug. 3, according to “The Gun Violence Archive”

However, FactCheck. org using ”The Gun Violence Archive’s” list, found that there have been 31 “mass killings,” (not 250) which federal law defines as “3 or more killings in a single incident.”

As for “domestic situations,” they found that 13 of the 31 mass killings involved family members or people in relationships.

Gail claims in 2018, there were 337 mass killings, however Time claims 80; in 2017, Gail claims 346, Time claims 117; in 2016, Gail claims 346, Time claims 71. (Time.com Aug. 7, 2019)

Before I responded to Gail’s fable, I asked myself why, even though the real numbers were significantly lower than Gail’s. But how low is irrelevant because those numbers represent real people who lost their lives.

Why, because every Democrat, Progressive, Socialist presidential candidate, has called for a confiscation of existing firearms; a ban on the private ownership of firearms; termination of the 2nd Amendment.

Gail’s fable is typical Chinese and/or Russian disinformation, people are too busy with their lives to check if the data is real.

In my opinion, there must be some linear relationship between Progressives, Socialists and Dr. Paul Goebbels because they seem to agree fables are good because “the end justifies the means”.

According to the FBI Crime in the United States 2018 Report, homicides were down 6.1% from 2017.

I support background checks, one that deals with fixing NICS and requires all states to ensure the necessary data is timely and completely provided that includes “sealed” juvenile records; mental health records and DoD discharge records. Anything less is unacceptable.

Joseph Trench