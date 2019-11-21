Opinion

Letter: Five votes made the difference

To the Editor:

I would like to take a moment to thank everyone who came out to vote on Nov. 5, especially the 3,700 friends who supported me. Just five votes made the difference in my election, illustrating once again that every vote counts. I am deeply indebted and eternally grateful to all of you who voted for me.

During the campaign, I met some wonderful people. I reconnected with old friends and made many new friends. I thank you all and will work honestly and diligently to represent you.

Greg Kabasakalian

Washington Avenue