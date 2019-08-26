Letter: Facts vs. feelings

To the Editor:

In response to Joe Trench’s “vetted facts”, all we hear from him are the reasons why we can’t stop gun violence. What he ignores is the feelings of outrage for the 100 who die everyday, the 220 who are shot and survive, and the estimated 40,000 who died last year from homicide and suicide.

The interpretation of the Second Amendment is hotly contested. In 1991, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Warren Burger wrote, “The Gun Lobby’s interpretation of the Second Amendment is on the of the greatest pierces of fraud, I repeat the word fraud, on the American People by special interest groups that I have ever seen in my lifetime. The real purpose of the Second Amendment was to ensure that state armies — the Militia — would be maintained for the defense of the state. The very language of the Second Amendment refutes any argument that it was intended to guarantee every citizen an unfettered right to any kin of weapon he or she desires.”

In 2008, in the case of the District of Columbia vs Heller, Justice Scalia wrote the majority opinion, “The Second Amendment protects an individual right to possess a firearm unconnected with service in the military, and to use that arm for traditionally lawful purposes, such a self-defense within the home”. It also stated that “the right to bear arms is not unlimited and that guns and gun ownership would continue to be regulated.”

Justices John Paul Stevens questioned the logic. “By its terms, the Second Amendment does not apply to the States, read properly, it does even apply to individuals outside of the militia. Justice Stephen Breyer added, “The Framers did not write the Second Amendment in order to protect a private right of armed self-defense”.

As more Americans, including gun owners, and NRA members support stronger gun laws, our public health epidemic rages on. Does Joe Trench care?

Gail Lehmann