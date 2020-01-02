Opinion

Letter: End of the decade?

To the Editor:

The purpose of this letter is to correct the chronic misrepresentation by the news media that December 31, 2019 was the end of this decade. It wasn’t. December 31, 2020 will be. There is no year zero. We start counting at 1. You don’t complete a decade until you have 10 years, otherwise if I owed $10 I would only have to give you 9 singles. Similarly you would only need nine yards for a first down in football, not 10. The chain is 10 yards long, not nine yards long.

We all know that a baseball game has only nine innings. That’s why it ends in the ninth inning unless there is a tie. The media also misled us when they said December 31,1999 was the end of the Millennium. It wasn’t. December 31, 2000 was. We all celebrated a year early!

Paul D Siomkos

Danbury Road, Jan. 1