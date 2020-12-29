Skip to main content
Opinion

Letter: End of an Era

Tom McCarthy
Ridgefielders' letters to the editor should be emailed to: news@theridgefieldpress.com. The writer of this letter, who lives in another town in Connecticut, Guilford, writes this letter with compliments about an Editor of The Ridgefield Press newspaper print, online, and online editions.

Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media

Readers of The Ridgefield Press over the years have had a special gift, Macklin Reid. His well-deserved retirement signals the passing of an era when community journalism meant comprehensive, sensitive, and balanced coverage of all things local.

Macklin Reid had a gift for explaining things clearly and colorfully, whether it was a zoning variance, a political scrap, or a board of education discussion over test results. A Ridgefield native, Mack understood nuance and the essence of presenting both sides of the story. Mack was more than a local reporter, he was and is a gifted writer whose lyrical feature stories could move readers to tears or laughter—the unique talent of a Renaissance Man.

Mack could elevate a submitted press release to a work of art or calm feuding locals with his agile presentation of both sides of the story, and readers loved him for it. His reporting was always the product of his wry eye and his encyclopedic local knowledge of events and personalities-of which there were many.

Mack was Ridgefield and he will be missed.

I wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.

Tom McCarthy

Guilford, Dec. 27