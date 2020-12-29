Letter: End of an Era

Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media

Readers of The Ridgefield Press over the years have had a special gift, Macklin Reid. His well-deserved retirement signals the passing of an era when community journalism meant comprehensive, sensitive, and balanced coverage of all things local.

Macklin Reid had a gift for explaining things clearly and colorfully, whether it was a zoning variance, a political scrap, or a board of education discussion over test results. A Ridgefield native, Mack understood nuance and the essence of presenting both sides of the story. Mack was more than a local reporter, he was and is a gifted writer whose lyrical feature stories could move readers to tears or laughter—the unique talent of a Renaissance Man.