Letter: Depot Road bridge should be reopened

To the Editor:

The Depot Road bridge is really vital to a smooth flow of traffic.

Trying to take a left turn onto Route 7 from Portland Avenue can be difficult and almost impossible during rush hours.

Why not get the Army Corp of Engineers to put up a Bailey bridge? They could probably have it done in a couple of weeks.

Charles Twardy

Ridgefield, Oct. 15