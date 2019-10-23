https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/opinion/article/Letter-Depot-Road-bridge-should-be-reopened-14555837.php
Opinion
Letter: Depot Road bridge should be reopened
Photo: Stephen Coulter / Hearst Connecticut Media
To the Editor:
The Depot Road bridge is really vital to a smooth flow of traffic.
Trying to take a left turn onto Route 7 from Portland Avenue can be difficult and almost impossible during rush hours.
Why not get the Army Corp of Engineers to put up a Bailey bridge? They could probably have it done in a couple of weeks.
Charles Twardy
Ridgefield, Oct. 15
View Comments