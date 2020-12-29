Letter: Closing argument for my obituary letter

My years now span over one-third the young life of this nation. I have watched it defeat fascism in World War II, communism by Cold War and witnessed their poisonous effects in former East Germany. In a highly unusual, questionable manner of election, it is declared that we voted to implement policies, their “unity manifesto,” that reflect significant portions of those ideologies. Policies, in many respects, irreconcilable with our Constitution that every person in government service swears to protect and defend as I once did. Policies that produced wrecks that once were California and New York and shattered many major cities in lawlessness of neo-Brownshirts, ironically fashioning themselves as Antifa or BLM. They vow change to suit their views in any manner availing. Substantive review of voting irregularities is denied solely on procedural grounds.

To blindly partisan facilitators of this debacle:

I’d rather argue against a hundred idiots, than have one agree with me — Winston Churchill.

To those still capable of independent reflection, proffer my closing argument on self-immolation:

If America ever passes out as a great nation, we ought to put on our tombstone: America died from a delusion she had Moral Leadership. — Will Rogers.

Let me ... warn you in the most solemn manner against the baneful effects of the spirit of party. — George Washington.

Why is it only Dems whine they must gut voter integrity provisions to vote? Have you, like me, watched them proselytize this, cloaked in various guises, for decades? COVID was their Mother Lode. Never let a crisis go to waste — Hillary Clinton et al.

A political entity without voter ID integrity, rule of law or borders is not a nation, it is dead-on-arrival. You have now entered the milieu of Kafka and Koestler, the irrationality of The Twilight Zone.

Have a nice day.

Harold Saxton

192 Peaceable St.

Ridgefield, Dec. 27