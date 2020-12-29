Letter: Closing argument for my obituary letter

My years now span over one-third the young life of this nation. I have watched it defeat fascism in World War II, communism by Cold War and witnessed their poisonous effects in former East Germany. In a highly unusual, questionable manner of election, it is declared that we voted to implement policies, their “unity manifesto,” that reflect significant portions of those ideologies. Policies, in many respects, irreconcilable with our Constitution that every person in government service swears to protect and defend as I once did. Policies that produced wrecks that once were California and New York and shattered many major cities in lawlessness of neo-Brownshirts, ironically fashioning themselves as Antifa or BLM. They vow change to suit their views in any manner availing. Substantive review of voting irregularities is denied solely on procedural grounds.
To blindly partisan facilitators of this debacle: