Opinion

Letter: Civil liberties

Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Ridgefield Press. If you'd like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to news@TheRidgefieldPress.com. Deadline is 1 p.m. and word count is 300 words. less Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Ridgefield Press. If you'd like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to news@TheRidgefieldPress.com. Deadline is 1 p.m. and word count is ... more Photo: Stock Image Photo: Stock Image Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter: Civil liberties 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editor:

When the Patriot Act was passed, I can remember quite a commotion about it because “Bush is going to see what books we are taking out of the library!”

Since then, we have had the Obama IRS persecuting conservative groups, and now the FISA court being misled (and lied to!) in order to spy on American citizens; not to mention Adam Schiff subpoena’s for the private phone records of journalists and Republicans. And yet not a peep from the left, because it’s ‘okay’ and ‘nobody should ever be punished since it’s all for a good cause’ i.e. going after our political enemies!

Well, on the bright side, it looks like Trump will be re-elected so at least I don’t have to worry until 2025 about which books I check out at the library.

Merry Christmas to all, and peace to men of good will!

Ray Martin

Marshall Road, Dec. 10