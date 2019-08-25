Endorsement letters

Board of Education primary

On Sept. 10, Republicans will hold a primary to select five candidates for Board of Education. At the RTC Caucus on July 23, Rachel Ruggeri, Sean McEvoy, Robert Ceccarini, Elizabeth Floegel and Bryan Ward were selected. Mr. Ward, unfortunately, was out of town the night of the caucus and was unable to attend.

Subsequent to the caucus, Darrin McGuire emerged and petitioned to primary. Messrs. Ward and McGuire obtained the required signatures to qualify as candidates, thus the RTC has a primary.

I urge all Republicans to vote in the primary on Sept. 10. We have a wolf in sheep’s clothing amongst us, so please be certain of your selections. Please consider supporting Rachel Ruggeri, Sean McEvoy, Robert Ceccarini, Elizabeth Floegel and Bryan Ward.

Greg Kabasakalian