https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/opinion/article/Letter-Attacks-against-Mucchetti-are-unfair-14915881.php
Opinion
Letter: Attacks against Mucchetti are unfair
Photo: Stock Image
To the Editor:
I’d like to congratulate the members of the Planning and Zoning Commission for re-electing Rebecca Mucchetti as their chairperson.
Ms. Mucchetti has served the Town of Ridgefield extremely well over the last two decades, especially in the last 15 years as its chairperson.
Throughout her tenure, she has spent countless hours in that capacity, always very well prepared and open in considering all aspects of any items brought before the commission.
It is unfortunate that a couple of disgruntled neighbors have resorted to unfair attacks against her both personally and professionally. I hope most Ridgefielders will recognize these attacks for what they are.
Tom Leporati
Ivy Hill Road, Dec. 16
View Comments