Letter: Aquifer Protection Agency town vote is Wednesday

To the Editor:

A Special Town Meeting will be held on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. in Veterans Park Elementary School auditorium to vote on whether the Aquifer Protection Agency (APA) should be under the jurisdiction of the newly created Inland Wetlands Board (IWB) or remain with the Planning and Zoning Commission (PZC).

This will be a binary vote, either IWB or PZC. Please read the ballot carefully.

Last year, the Town voted overwhelmingly to modify the Town Charter and create a new IWB separate from the PZC.

As a Town, we must now vote to change the Town Ordinance to grant jurisdiction of the APA to the IWB.

Aquifers, wetlands, streams, waters, etc. all fall under the same ecosystem. These waters coexist and are interrelated. Please read the ballot carefully and vote appropriately. APA jurisdiction must be transferred to the independent IWB.

Greg Kabasakalian

Washington Avenue, Sept. 2