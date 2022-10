Dear Editor:

Republican legislative candidate Bob Hebert's signs and mailers claim he’s the “help” we need. But he distracts voters with rhetoric about parents, zoning, schools and property taxes—already locally controlled.

Real help for Ridgefield has been delivered by incumbent state representative for the 111th District, Aimee Berger-Girvalo.

Tax cuts? Yes—the biggest in history. Fiscal stability, job growth, pension funding and debt reduction? Yes again. Relief for seniors? Absolutely. Veterans' services and tax benefits? Yes. Mental health services for kids, families, teachers? Yes. Support for small businesses? Yes. Support for CT’s clean air and environment including grants for schools to improve HVACs? Yes. Money for Ridgefield’s school playgrounds, Boy’s and Girl’s Club and the Playhouse? Of course. Sensible gun safety? Yes. Support for a woman’s right to choose? Yes. Hands on constituent services regardless of how you voted? Absolutely.

I watched Bob waffle during the League of Women Voters debate on Family and Medical Leave, indicating he needs to study the bill which guarantees you will be paid when you must care for the sick, a new baby or yourself. That’s real help, but he’s not sure.

He tap-danced about preserving and strengthening CT’s Reproductive Freedom Act protecting a woman’s right to choose, as well as CT medical providers and citizens against other state’s interference. That’s real help, but claimed he wants more options. What does he mean? Restrictions? Mandates? How will he vote on bills proposing restrictions on women’s healthcare in the CT House? We don't know.

Fool me once. Shame on you. Fool me twice. Shame on me.

Incumbent Representative Aimee Berger-Girvalo has done an outstanding job in CT's House. She deserves re-election. And she’ll never even attempt to fool you.

Susan D. Cocco

Branchville Road

Ridgefield