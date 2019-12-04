Opinion

Letter: ACT, Thrown Stone make Ridgefield great

To the Editor:

In the last few years, the cultural life of our town has been enormously enriched, especially for those who love professional theater, by the founding and establishment of ACT and Thrown Stone.

The two companies have managed to find distinct identities, focusing respectively on musical theater and new and reimagined plays. ACT’s productions and ancillary programs are of such high quality and value that it is no wonder they garnered the “best theater company” award in their inaugural year and 14 Broadway World nominations for best-in-state this year.

And Thrown Stone, having recently produced five new plays — four of them by female playwrights — has invited “Ridgefield and beyond” into a rich conversation about life in our community and communities like us all over the country. In fact, Broadway World honored Thrown Stone’s recently completed season with 13 nominations.

In this week of Thanksgiving, I am enormously grateful for the gift of these two remarkable theater companies and the theater-makers that breathe life into their productions.

Andrew Levine

Old Branchville Road, Nov. 30