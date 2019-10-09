Opinion

Letter: A job well done

To the Editor:

I would like to commend the gentleman who was staffing the front booth at the town dump today, Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Not only did he graciously spend time instructing an elderly man as to the operation of the fee collection machine, but he also came out afterwards to apologize for holding me up while doing so.

No apology was needed as I saw what he was doing, but that level of customer service is noteworthy and commendable!

Jackie Smith