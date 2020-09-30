Opinion

LETTERS: Suppport for Aimee Berger-Girvalo and Bob Hebert

Aimee’s pro-choice

There will be another conservative justice on the Supreme Court soon, hence the election of Democratic pro-choice state candidates is absolutely essential.

The overturn of Roe v. Wade will leave legislative power over a woman’s body to the votes of state legislators, thus making consideration of a candidate’s views on choice not merely one factor to consider, but a most critical one.

Aimee Berger-Girvalo’s position on choice is well known and of long standing. She is pro-choice. Her opponent is not. For me, at this time, that says it all.

Additionally, Aimee believes every woman should have the right to healthcare services. She is a strong advocate for further restrictions on the availability of guns.

I work with and like Aimee’s opponent, but now too many vital issues are at stake to vote for someone because I like him. I’m voting for Aimee. Please, vote Row A all the way!

Barbara Manners

Ridgefield, Sept. 23

Aimee for businesses

The economic challenges stemming from COVID have placed extraordinary pressure on small business. Fostering and creating a better future for Ridgefield’s local businesses, as well as those across our state, is vital. Aimee Berger-Girvalo, candidate for state representative, 111th District, is making small business support and recovery a top priority of her campaign.

We have seen financial assistance go to some of the largest corporations in America while main street business struggle to pay their rent. We need support for the small, right here in Ridgefield and other towns across Connecticut. The restaurants, small grocers, retail stores, fitness centers, salons, bookstores and others that give towns character and offer local jobs need rent relief, support and assistance to stay in business. We need a state representative that puts them first.

Aimee is having one-to-one conversations with Ridgefield’s businesses and their owners. She’ll capably represent them and us in the Hartford legislature.

Stan Galanski

Oak Knoll Road, Sept. 28

Bob has integrity

I enthusiastically recommend Bob Hebert for state representative.

Bob has valuable professional experience in the financial sector, which is sorely needed in Connecticut’s State Legislature. He has consistently demonstrated dedication to our town through his extensive volunteerism and as a selectman. Bob comes to the role of state representative with in-depth knowledge of our community, its finances, challenges, and the residents’ varying perspectives.

I know Bob to be of high integrity and authenticity. He serves our town and volunteers his time because he genuinely loves Ridgefield. Bob is patient, measured, listens carefully to others, and treats everyone he meets fairly and with respect.

As our representative, Bob will focus on fiscal recovery through economic prosperity, oppose any efforts to mandate school regionalization, fight newly proposed state bills to remove local control of Ridgefield’s planning and zoning, and support law enforcement.

A vote for Bob is a vote for Ridgefield and all Ridgefielders.

Catherine Neligan

Old West Mountain Road, Sept. 27

Aimee for gun sense

Voters of the 111th have a great opportunity to send someone to the statehouse who is highly qualified to serve. Aimee Berger-Girvalo has served in leadership roles throughout her professional career. Aimee is passionate about smart gun sense laws in our community. She is hands-on promoting our local businesses and rethinking school reopening policies in this new world of coronavirus.

Aimee has a sharp understanding of the education, economic, and budgetary issues facing Ridgefield as a long-time resident. Aimee will work to strengthen our families, workers and communities. Please give Aimee Berger-Girvalo and the rest of the Democratic ticket on Row A your vote on Nov. 3!

Terri O’Brien Weston

7 North Salem Road, Sept. 28

Bob, parish leader

I am writing to show my support for Bob Hebert for state representative. I consider Bob to be a good friend. I have worked with Bob at St. Mary Church, in a leadership role in our parish.

One of his positions is to protect the value, sanctity, and dignity of every life, consistent with the teaching of our Church. Bob is truly “pro-life” in the deepest sense of its meaning. He respects the rights of all citizens to enjoy the freedoms provided to us by the Constitution — life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

While we don’t always agree on everything, Bob’s decisions are made to support all of us in Ridgefield. Bob will undoubtedly bring our concerns to Hartford, and will be a strong force to support the changes that need to be made in Connecticut that will protect and serve all of us in Ridgefield more effectively.

George F. Kain,

Ridgefield, Sept. 26

Aimee for wetlands

The most successful change to the Town Charter advanced by the last Charter Revision Commission was unquestionably separating the Inland Wetlands Board from the Planning and Zoning Commission.

How do we know? Because when it was finally “allowed” to go to the voters, 75 percent of Ridgefielders agreed that water quality was too important to be left in the hands of a conflict ridden P&Z.

Who disagreed? Bob Hebert. Then who voted against allowing the question to go to voters? Again the reliable Bob Hebert did not trust Ridgefield voters to make a critical water quality decision.

Clearly out of step with Ridgefield voters and better suited to a finance board, Hebert does not merit a trip to the state House.

Aimee Berger-Gervallo has a broader sense of the issues we need addressed in Hartford and she’ll get my vote on Nov. 3. This time there is too much at stake.

Tom Elliott

High Ridge, Sept. 28

Aimee backs masks

It has been impressive to see the compliance with mask wearing almost everywhere in our neighborhood. This provides protection for all of us, but especially us “older” folks and those who are compromised by other medical issues.

Unfortunately, Bob Hebert, the Republican candidate for the State Assembly, does not always subscribe to this health protection issue. He says that we should wear a mask but has been seen in public and in social media without a mask. This does not set a good example to those of us whom he wants to represent.

That is why I am planning to vote for Aimee Berger-Girvalo for our representative in the Connecticut State Assembly.

Sabina Slavin

Governor Street, Sept. 28

Bob’s calm, kind

Those who know Bob Hebert admire his kindness, calm demeanor, and thoughtfulness. He cheerfully serves our community and is always ready to help out.

When he sees a need, he takes action, as shown by his food program for elderly residents during the virus shutdown. As a member of the Board of Selectmen, Bob’s decisions are consistently researched, considered, and best for Ridgefield, not party or politics.

Many people may not be aware of this decorated war veteran’s financial expertise. Bob volunteered to take on the challenging position of chairman of the Housing Authority when its financial situation was a disaster. Bills were unpaid, and cash flow was nonexistent. Needed repairs were not done. Bob straightened out the finances and had the repairs fixed. An unsung job well done.

This same financial expertise is sorely needed in Hartford. He’s the right person for the job and has earned our vote.

Linda Lavelle

Ridgefield, Sept. 22

Aimee understands

It is time for us to have a representative in Hartford who will fight for Ridgefield instead of the national Republican agenda. That is why I am thrilled that Aimee Berger-Girvalo is running for state representative.

Aimee loves Ridgefield and understands the tremendous uncertainty that is currently facing Ridgefield families as well as small business owners like me. Aimee’s practical experience, both in business and education, combined with her empathy and devotion to the community, make her uniquely well suited to the job of serving as Ridgefield’s representative in the State House.

She will work tirelessly to ensure that Ridgefield remains the best town in America while also finding forward-looking solutions to make sure that our town is inclusive and competitive for generations to come.

Nathan Shapiro

Olcott Way, Sept. 25

Aimee guards rights

With the imminent move to the right on the Supreme Court, we are now more than ever going to need to be sure that our state legislature is made up of representatives who are committed to protection of women’s reproductive rights and voting rights, access to health care, and sane gun regulation.

These issues are at the heart of Aimee Berger-Girvalo’s campaign. None of these are listed on the campaign page of her opponent: www.bobforstaterep.com (accessed 9/24/20). Aimee will work to protect funding for our schools, support our small businesses, and provide the kind of leadership that focuses on the needs of the people in our community. Just as important, she will be a strong voice in Hartford when it comes to issues that speak to our health and well-being as citizens. This year it is more important than ever to vote and to vote wisely!

Susan Baker

163 High Ridge Avenue, Sept. 25

Aimee gets it done

Aimee Berger-Girvalo, Candidate for state representative, is not a career politician or an ‘insider.” She gets things done.

Concerned about recovery for small business, she promotes local shops (#aimeeontheblock) and issued a plan for how she’ll help when elected, (www.aimee4ridgefield.com).

She revived the Holland League of SCOR providing sports to differently-abled kids. She volunteered for schools, helping her two kids and others succeed. She was the co-founder of the Women’s March and a leader with Moms Demand Action and CAGV.

A behavioral therapist, Aimee’s looking to reduce COVID suffering with improved health and mental health services. She understands the stress of seniors, parents, kids and teachers. She’s a strong advocate for maintaining Connecticut’s support for our schools. She’ll be a voice for women and children.

Aimee will work hard for us.

Vote for Aimee Berger-Girvalo and the local team on Row A on Nov. 3.

Susan D. Cocco

Branchville Road, Sept. 24

Aimee has grit

I have lived in town for 35-plus years. My children attended Ridgefield Public Schools. I served on the BOE, on the executive board of several PTAs including co-president at RHS and the Council of PTAs, was a co-founder of READ (education PAC), a founding member of NCL, was on the RABC Board, substitute taught and, most recently, was on the Schlumberger Committee. In other words, I care greatly about this town.

Recently, I had the pleasure of spending time with Aimee Berger-Girvalo. I was struck by her grit and drive. She brings to the table the same determination to do what’s right for all Ridgefielders, as I did. She is looking to the future! As a single mom with children in our schools, she has her priorities straight!

Aimee has my vote on Nov. 3. I urge you to join me in sending her to Hartford where she will fight for Ridgefield!

Mary Miller

20 Acre Lane, Sept. 24