LETTERS: Support for Bob Hebert

Affordable housing, let’s be transparent

At the Oct. 21 selectmen meeting, the Affordable Housing Committee Chairman requested that the selectmen approve a request for a $30-$50K state grant for a feasibility study on a 150-unit affordable housing project.

The purpose of a feasibility study is to understand all aspects of a project and identify potential problems that could occur while implementing the project.

The 150-unit development would be situated on 15 acres of town-owned property between Prospect Ridge, Ivy Hill and the Ridgefield Rail Trail.

The initial proposal includes a hypothetical unit distribution of 60 affordable elderly units. It also includes 90 affordable (2-3 bedroom) family units with maximum state median income limits ranging between 40 percent and 80 percent.

I voted against spending taxpayer money for a feasibility study on a proposed plan without input from residents.

Before approving this study, we should form a citizen’s commission to study and recommend the highest and best use for town-owned property that reflects residents’ desires. Essentially, we should follow a similar process used when evaluating the Schlumberger property.

There is also drafted legislation for the January session that may remove significant local control of zoning decisions. In essence, we may be looking at a completely different set of laws affecting our local control of zoning and land-use decisions regarding Ridgefield affordable housing. We should not embark on a 150-unit affordable housing project before knowing how legislators will vote on anticipated new zoning legislation.

Let’s not put the horse before the cart. It is in our best interests to tighten up the process, inform our residents, and wait to see what happens with the current draft zoning legislation. It's simply not the right time to start the biggest affordable housing project in Ridgefield’s history.

Bob Hebert

Board of Selectmen, Oct. 25

Bob Hebert is most qualified

Without a doubt, Bob Hebert is the most qualified candidate for State Representative to represent Ridgefield’s 111th District.

Bob’s honest, pragmatic, and experienced insight into our community’s challenges and needs, paired with his willingness to examine the issues and listen closely to the residents’ concerns, sets him apart.

The fiscal challenges the state of Connecticut currently faces are those that Bob’s professional background is highly suited to address. His tenure as a Ridgefield selectman positions him with the Ridgefield-specific knowledge necessary to advocate for the town and its residents’ best interests.

Please join me in my enthusiastic support for Bob Hebert for Ridgfefield’s State Representative.

Sue Manning

Former first selectman, Oct. 25

Proud backing for Bob Hebert

I am proud to endorse Bob Hebert for State Representative. Bob Hebert has been elected twice to the Board of Selectmen and has consistently shown an even hand on the issues facing our town. This is due to his background in banking and his dedication to this town as a former Housing Authority member.

I always thought that this town was in great hands with Bob Hebert at the table. These are the attributes Bob will bring to represent Ridgefield in Hartford. Bob’s ability to assess a problem and come up with meaningful and thoughtful solutions has benefited our town greatly and will carry this forth on the state level.

Michael Anderson

Main Street, Oct. 24