Opinion

LETTERS: Support for Aimee Berger-Girvalo

Aimee Berger-Girvalo Aimee Berger-Girvalo Photo: Contributed Photo / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Contributed Photo / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close LETTERS: Support for Aimee Berger-Girvalo 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

GOP silence threatens health care

I’m only voting for legislators who will strengthen health care. Aimee will fight for increased access to services. She has proposed to help small businesses pay for workers’ health coverage so business can thrive. The GOP slate is silent about upholding CT’s protections. They say that national politics don’t affect Ridgefield. But we know that’s not true.

We can’t ignore how national politics affect Ridgefielders. If the Supreme Court overturns the ACA, everyone in town with a pre-existing condition will be hurt, families who have lost insurance during the pandemic will be hurt, and so will children up to age 26 protected by their parents’ health care.

Our state legislature has policies in place that guarantee the protections that are threatened. CT policies are the only thing standing between Ridgefielders and deadly consequences of national GOP policies.

Vote for Aimee Berger-Girvalo, and the rest of Row A on Nov. 3.

Dr. Judith Besserman

593 Main St., Oct. 16

Aimee Berger-Girvalo for State Assembly

I support Aimee Berger-Girvalo for the 111th State Assembly District for many reasons. She supports good legislation to protect seniors, to safeguard access to health care and women’s reproductive rights, to support local schools, to help local small businesses weather the pandemic, and much more.

She is well informed about all of these subjects, and is able to discuss them intelligently in the context of current legislative activity in Hartford, in contrast to her opponent, whose best response is something like, “I’ll have to look into that.”

Aimee Berger-Girvalo is well prepared to join State Rep. Ken Gucker of the 138th Assembly District and Sen. Will Haskell as a member of the Democratic legislative team in Hartford.

I’m voting for the Democratic team across Row A, for good responsible government, and you should, too.

Geoffrey Bartlett

Seth Low Mountain Road, Oct. 17

Aimee, advocate for gun safety

Ridgefield is in Sandy Hook’s backyard, and we’re all still affected by the gun violence that happened there. We need a strong advocate for common sense gun laws in Hartford. Aimee Berger-Girvalo is the only candidate endorsed by Moms Demand Action and Connecticut Against Gun Violence.

Advocating for safe gun use doesn’t mean taking guns from lawful owners. But keeping guns out of the hands of the mentally ill or those in crisis is vital to everyone’s safety. Aimee was an early organizer and supporter of Moms Demand Action. She knows the deadly toll gun violence takes on us all, and she will fight for gun laws that make sense to keep us all safe.

Join me in voting for Aimee and all the candidates on Line A on Nov. 3. We need a gun safety champion like Aimee Berger-Girvalo in the CT legislature.

Anita Donofrio

55 High Ridge Ave., Oct. 18

Supports Aimee Berger-Girvalo

There is no way to separate state politics from national politics, although it is understandable why some would like to do so this year. Unfortunately, politicians are tied to the person at the top of their ticket unless they clearly and publicly renounce that person.

National politics and state politics are inextricably linked. Decisions made in Washington can either be amplified by or modulated by our lawmakers in Hartford. The effects of the disastrous term of the current occupant of the presidency, and the threat that it could continue, make it more pressing than ever that Democrats maintain their control of Connecticut’s legislature.

Aimee Berger-Girvalo’s clear and thoughtful stances on women’s rights, health care access, gun laws, and environmental protection are each individually ample reason for her to earn my endorsement, never mind the fact that she is not sharing a ticket with a racist, misogynistic, narcissistic sociopath.

Jonathan Steckler

Mamanasco Road, Oct. 19

Aimee, an advocate for Ridgefield

Please join me in voting for Aimee Berger-Girvalo to represent Ridgefield in the 111th District. I have known Aimee for over a decade, starting with seeing her on the soccer fields coaching Ridgefield’s children. What I’ve seen in every interaction with Aimee is her passion and dedication for helping those in need.

She went out of her way as the director of the Holland League to ensure that kids with learning and developmental differences are able to play and be part of a team. She didn’t organize this because she had a child in need, rather she saw an opportunity to help and proactively stepped up to make it happen.

I know Aimee will be an advocate for Ridgefield as she deeply cares about our community and schools. Her focus on women’s rights is particularly important given potential changes within the Supreme Court, making states ultimately responsible for many important issues.

Sean Connelly

Barrack Hill Road, Oct. 19