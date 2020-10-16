Opinion

LETTERS: Support for Aimee Berger-Girvalo

Aimee advocates laws for gun safety

Ridgefield needs a tenacious gun safety advocate like Aimee Berger-Girvalo to represent us in Hartford. Aimee will pursue common sense reforms that will help prevent tragic shootings.

More than 90 percent of Americans support the type of gun safety legislation which Aimee will pursue. Ridgefield residents support strengthening Connecticut’s Red Flag law by allowing family and household members who identify a loved one in crisis to ask a court to temporarily remove firearms. These simple measures keep firearms out of the hands of people in crisis, effectively reducing gun violence and suicide.

Ridgefield residents also support ending bulk firearm purchasing to combat gun trafficking, and tightening state laws requiring firearms to be properly secured from theft, children, and those otherwise legally prohibited from possession.

These simple, common sense gun safety laws save lives, and are worth fighting for. Aimee is the woman to fight for Ridgefield.

Jennifer Mayer

49 Webster Road, Oct. 7

Aimee will guard women’s health

When I began thinking about endorsing Aimee Berger-Girvalo for state representative, I was going to write about her experience as a stellar educator, her extensive involvement in our community and her ardent support for our schools and our local businesses, but since then the Trump administration has nominated Amy Conan-Barrett to a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court.

As the mother of three daughters, I hope that my girls never have to face agonizing health decisions for any reason, but I want to make sure that they will always have access to a full range of safe and legal reproductive options.

Even if Donald Trump is defeated in November, his legacy may well be the overturning of Roe vs. Wade on a federal level. I know Aimee Berger-Girvalo will protect women’s health care on a state level and that now seems more important than ever.

Dominique Bauthier

8 Continental Court, Oct. 8

Democrats and Aimee will protect businesses

The Ridgefield Democrats’ Small Business Zoom Forum on October 8th shows that Democrats in Connecticut are taking the lead in solving problems.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewisz described the state’s proactive measures to keep businesses operating during the COVID-19 crisis and still come out strong, often through partnering with numerous private business groups. Economist Nick Perna of Ridgefield explained graphically the depth of this crisis and how far up we still have to go to recover.

It was especially encouraging to hear Democratic candidate for the State House of Representatives Aimee Berger-Girvalo present the vision for small business health that she will bring to Hartford. It was full of well-thought-through specifics that draw on her business background and her career helping people. She highlighted the need for rent subsidies to keep our struggling local businesses alive, business bridge loans, expansion of sales-tax-free weeks, and a long-term focus on health care.

Nathan Shapiro

Olcott Way, Oct. 9

Aimee will guard state’s waterways

I endorse Aimee Berger-Girvalo for State Representative in the 111th District because she supports civil liberties, access to healthcare and environmental protections.

Earlier this year, the President finalized a rule that will roll back federal protections to millions of acres of wetlands, small streams and headwaters. Golf course developers were key advocates of the new rule because it relieves landowners of the need to seek permits that the EPA has considered (for decades) on a case by case basis under the 1972 Clean Water Act. Now property developers can fill in certain wetlands and dump pollutants directly into our smaller waterways. State and local governance has become our last line of defense to protect our drinking water against these harmful practices.

ABG is committed to bringing green energy to Connecticut and allocating resources to protect to Connecticut’s waterways. It’s time for fresh ideas and another bright, new voice in Hartford.

Tracey Miller

Ramapoo Road, Oct. 9

Aimee supports small businesses

The Small Business Forum featuring Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, President of Downtown Ridgefield Mary Jones, Economist Nick Perna and Democratic Connecticut House candidate Aimee Berger-Girvalo, gave in depth perspectives into the challenges small businesses are facing and presented meaningful solutions for these challenges.

I was impressed by the specific plans Aimee Berger-Girvalo spelled out to implement as our representative in Hartford including expanding the Sales Tax Free week to dining in non-chain restaurants through October and November.

I appreciated her proposal of a cap on the delivery platform fees (i.e. Grubhub) to reduce the burden on restaurants. Finally, all agreed our wonderful Main Street is why new families move here, and therefore needs to be a priority for all Ridgefielders to keep their purchasing dollars local.

I know that with Aimee Berger-Girvalo as our state representative, all Ridgefield residents and small businesses will have an active advocate in Hartford.

Emily Mills

Mimosa Circle, Oct. 9

Aimee will protect our small businesses

Last night, Ms. Berger-Girvalo, the Democratic Connecticut House candidate, detailed her plan for small business recovery at the Small Business Forum. Key points included halting commercial evictions until rental subsidies are put into place, providing immediate rent subsidies, and creating a grant program for small businesses that are struggling and can demonstrate hardship.

We have all seen businesses opening and closing in downtown Ridgefield, which has been accentuated with the current pandemic. Supporting these businesses is paramount to keeping Ridgefield the thriving and inviting community that we love and care so much about.

I trust Ms. Berger-Girvalo will effectively and successfully fight for small businesses. With her background in corporate management in the restaurant and retail industry, she is well prepared for this work. Please vote for Ms. Berger-Girvalo and continue to do your part to support small businesses in our community.

Markel Elortegui

Dogwood Drive, Oct. 9

Democrats work for all

At the recent LOWV debate, incumbents Will Haskell and Ken Gucker showed a command of their positions and how federal developments affect us locally. They should easily win re-election.

Aimee Berger-Gervalo’s answers indicated she has educated herself on current state and federal issues. The US Department of Education is threatening to cut federal funding to all Connecticut schools, because we follow our state laws regarding who can participate in school sports.

Her opponent stated that “he would have to look up the law.”

With millions of education dollars and state’s rights at stake, you would think this would be important enough for him to have researched it.

I want someone who will hit the ground running. When individual rights are threatened, it is vital to elect representatives that will represent all of us.

My vote goes to Aimee Berger-Gervalo and the entire Democratic ticket.

Jennifer Rose DiLaura

Barry Avenue, Oct. 9

Aimee supports ACA and equality

Aimee Berger-Girvalo is an ardent supporter of the Affordable Care Act, women’s health care and LBGTQ rights. I question whether Hebert and Healy support these policies.

In the midst of a pandemic, which has killed over 215,000, the Trump administration continues to promote an all-out assault on the ACA and other rights, even pushing to install a conservative judge to the Supreme Court while voting is actually in process.

We should demand that each candidate give unambiguous answers to whether they support the policies of the Trump administration. With these rights endangered it is more important than ever that our legislature support these essential rights

We know where Aimee and our democratic candidates stand!

Please vote for Aimee and row A: Biden/Harris, Himes, Haskell and Berger/Girvalo (111th district), or Glucker (138th district).

Barbara Dobbin

499 Danbury Road, Oct. 10