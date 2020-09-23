Opinion

LETTERS: Residents support Bob Hebert, Aimee Berger-Girvalo

Bob is pro-life

Bob Hebert is the ideal candidate to serve as state representative for the 111th District.

Even after my first conversation with Bob, his extensive knowledge and experience with real estate, development and finance was obvious.

Bob has the expertise to represent Ridgefield at this critical juncture: Bob will help preserve the current zoning and economic development efforts. He supports keeping zoning decisions and school district management within local control, not bending to state mandates. Bob will promote more diverse housing within our building zones and he will act to keep school administration within Ridgefield so our educational leaders can serve the needs of Ridgefield students first.

In addition, unlike his opponent, Bob Hebert is pro-life; he does not support NARAL or unlimited abortion rights that allow abortions up to the time of delivery. I endorse Bob Hebert as state representative.

Jeanmarie McLean

Ridgecrest Drive, Sept. 18

Aimee backs business

I’m supporting Aimee Berger-Girvalo for state representative because she will bring Ridgefield new leadership and a fresh voice in Hartford. By listening and communicating, Aimee will ensure that your values are represented in our state legislature.

In particular, Aimee is a strong supporter of our small businesses, especially those adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Just this week, Aimee released a comprehensive plan which includes relief measures such as rental subsidies (and a moratorium on evictions until they can be put in place), expansion of no-interest loans, and grants for those businesses that cannot afford added debt. Details can be found at ridgefielddems.net.

She has been using social media to help promote various Ridgefield businesses, #AimeeOnTheBlock.

This is just one example of Aimee’s outstanding dedication and tireless efforts in service of all Ridgefield citizens. I urge you to join me in voting for Aimee Berger-Girvalo for state representative.

Dave Ulmer

South Salem Road, Sept 18

Bob has both

I am supporting Bob Hebert for state representative.

Bob has worked well with both parties and our town is his top priority.

The state needs a person who has a business background with local knowledge.

We need compassion and practicality. Bob has both.

Parents balancing budgets, paying for college, or retirees trying to afford living in Connecticut face uncertain times. This is not national politics. It’s about the state’s encroachment. It’s OK to feel one way about President Trump and another way about local politics.

We work hard and are careful about our spending. Shouldn’t our state government do the same?

The Democratic Party has been in control of our legislature for over 25 years. Look at our state’s finances over that time.

Bob knows our schools are a wonderful feature of our town. Our kids get a great education here. Bob is compassionate and practical. Remember when you vote, “Bob has both.”

Jim Carroll

Norrans Ridge Drive, Sept. 20

Aimee for oversight

I am tired of representatives that are unwilling or unable to properly oversee our utilities, and to prioritize the health of our environment and the well-being of residents over profits. Little progress has been made in the past several years as we continue to be battered by climate-induced hurricanes and snowstorms.

I want a state representative that will act. Aimee Berger-Girvalo will ensure that Ridgefield’s families, seniors and the environment are protected. She knows a one-dimensional solution will not work. We need sensible and proactive policies, from hardening and protecting our infrastructure to environmental laws that put our future first.

Aimee will be proactive on climate change and energy independence.

Vote for Aimee Berger-Girvalo for state representative on Nov. 3 along with the entire local team for Ridgefield on Row A.

Keitha Kinne

Great Hill Road, Sept. 20

Bob has values

While all our local candidates are rushing around to get endorsements in The Press, many letters are laced with “values that support Ridgefield.” Values can be described as principles, ideals or standards of behavior. Many who endorse have convinced themselves of their candidates’ values, but do they line up with what Ridgefielders hold true?

Bob Hebert’s values stem from simple principles of liberty, life, dignity and respect. His answer to questions to racial/social diversities are answered in these values. He believes every person has a right to be treated with dignity, have the freedom to be who they want to be without judgment, have the right to be respected for their beliefs even when not aligned with what’s trending, and have the right to life, the right to grow up healthy, and right to be who they were created to be. This sounds like someone who values Ridgefield.

Geeta George

Golf Lane, Sept. 20

Bob has served

I have known Bob Hebert for almost 40 years and am pleased to support him to be our next state representative. Bob’s life has been a story of “success” and “service.” He has over 35 years of of real estate and banking experience. He founded the Bank of New Canaan and now manages his own real estate investment firm.

Bob has served on the Junior Achievement Board and was the chair of the Housing Authority. He has also served on the boards of other nonprofits and St. Mary’s Parish Council. Currently he is in his second term on the Board of Selectmen.

He also served our country, receiving two bronze stars during his deployment with the 1st Cavalry Air Division.

We are fortunate a person of Bob’s experience and qualifications is willing to serve and I urge you to vote for him on Election Day.

Judge Joseph Egan (retired)

Ridgefield, Sept. 21