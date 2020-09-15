Opinion

LETTERS: Residents endorse Aimee Berger-Girvalo and Bob Hebert

Aimee for gun reform

The day after the horrific shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, I attended my usual yoga class. Our practice was silent. At the final bow of thanks when we lifted our faces, they were all wet with tears.

This terrible event was what drove Aimee Berger-Girvalo to decide that, despite a lifetime of activism, it was time to do more: time to change laws to protect citizens from those who use firearms intended for warfare against us.

I uphold the Second Amendment but not the proliferation of military weaponry that has no object other than to kill mercilessly. Common sense and the safety of our children, schools and communities makes sense for Connecticut.

Aimee is deeply committed to common sense gun reform and was just endorsed by Moms Demand Action. Scientific evidence shows that gun ownership will not make society safer. Your vote for Aimee Berger-Girvalo for state representative will.

Margaret DeRose

High Ridge Avenue, Sept. 11

Bob shows his faith

I have known Bob Hebert since 2018, and through his wife, Jan, since 2013. They are a lovely couple and an example of what a strong marriage looks like.

Bob is very active in our church, St. Mary Parish, volunteering on many committees. We both volunteer on the Disciples for Life biannual retreat and planning committee. He has helped with this retreat for decades, holding several leadership roles.

Bob selflessly helps with many of the behind the scenes aspects, never receiving credit for his kind efforts. Bob has given countless hours to helping people grow closer in their relationship with God.

He is strong in his faith and demonstrates these core values in every aspect of his personal and professional life. He is honest, hardworking, reliable, focused, funny, personable, and adds value and joy to any room in which he enters. I support Bob’s future as the next state representative for Ridgefield, CT.

Elizabeth Gmeli,

Ridgefield, Sept. 13

Aimee for democracy

When we have a president who behaves like a dictator, it is more important than ever to have the protection of a Democratic governor and Democratic state representatives who will defend our democracy,

Aimee Berger-Givalo, who is running for state representative in the 111th District, will do just that, We need Aimee Berger-Givalo in Hartford along with State Sen. Will Haskell.

Vote row A on Nov. 3

Ellen Darvick

62 Prospect Ridge

Bob has integrity

I endorse Bob Hebert in his bid for 111th District representative.

My 10-year relationship with Bob began on a religious retreat and continues to be faith/friend based. Through his witness and his actions, Bob positively challenges, broadens and influences the perspectives of others while respecting their personal experiences.

In our friendship, we address issues of family, career, community, and faith. Bob consistently challenges me to better serve as a husband, father, fiduciary and volunteer in my various community commitments. His friendship is one of principle, trust, and mutual respect.

Bob never wavers from difficult tasks. I have witnessed him step up to any role he, in good conscience, sees value in. Bob has the robust experience, vision, and passion to deliver successfully, but perhaps more importantly, Bob has integrity of character and a compassionate respect for all because he actively leans on the principles of his faith to guide him.

Paul R. Janerico,

Ridgefield, Sept. 13

Aimee will lead

Please join me in voting for Aimee Berger-Girvalo for Connecticut state representative on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Aimee possesses the leadership skills and judgment necessary to be our state representative. She wisely supported the extension of Gov. Lamont’s COVID-19 emergency measures to protect the low transmission rates we achieved through statewide mask wearing and social distancing. In addition, Aimee has been working to understand local business needs to be their voice in Hartford on policies that ensure their survival and growth during the pandemics.

Second, Aimee reflects the values that make Ridgefield such a special place. She supports Ridgefield having a strong voice in Hartford on legislation that benefits both the state and local communities regarding diversity and common sense gun violence prevention measures.

Aimee will ensure Ridgefield remains a great place to live, work, and raise a family. On Nov. 3, please vote for Aimee Berger-Girvalo for state representative.

Ben Nneji

Peaceable Street, Sept. 11