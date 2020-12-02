Opinion

LETTER: ‘Wooly Bully’

Ridgefielders' letters to the editor should be emailed to: news@theridgefieldpress.com. The writer of this letter gives his opinion about information he read in an article of another publication, along with referencing it to a song. less Ridgefielders' letters to the editor should be emailed to: news@theridgefieldpress.com. The writer of this letter gives his opinion about information he read in an article of another publication, along with ... more Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close LETTER: ‘Wooly Bully’ 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A recent article in The Connecticut Mirror: “Inclusive Economic Recovery”, Tom Condon, Nov. 23, 2020, ctmirror.org/2020/11/23/inclusive-growth-is-regional-activity-the-states-last-option/ conceals the hidden intent to establish Democratic hegemony under the guise of supporting a theory of “regionalism” that will eventually wipe out 169 self-sufficient and independent towns (including Ridgefield), purportedly to “address some of the structural inequalities-even as, some argue, racism-that holds urban areas back.”

According to a longtime Democrat blogger Mark Korber, quoted lovingly in that article: “Connecticut still abides by what the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. called ‘polite racism’ …the State has kept its smorgasbord of small towns overlaid by exclusionary zoning in part to keep as many people of color as possible in the core cities.” Democrat State Senator Steve Cassano, Manchester, Co-Chair of the General Assembly’ Planning and Development Committee , supported by Luke Bronin, Democrat Mayor of Hartford, and Democrat appointed Lyle Wray, executive director of The Capital Region Council of Governments, agree and now support a bill that would “consolidate” small towns with larger (more Democratic) municipalities, ostensibly to gain “efficiency.” It will be taken up by the General Assembly in early 2021.

The implications are grave, but logically follow from the policies stated in the Democratic Platform. Did Ridgefield vote predominantly for the Party of Joe, Kam, Will, Aimee, Jim, Chris & Dick? You bet. Will they lead us, smilingly, toward their secret goal: socialist central planning controlled only by them? They’re gonna try. But don’t worry, they say it’s for the “greater good.”

As four wise men once shouted while the masses danced a hully gully, “Hey, watch it now man, watch it,” Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs, “Wooly Bully,” song & lyrics, Domingo Samudio, 1965.

John Tartaglia

Danbury Road

Ridgefield, Nov. 29