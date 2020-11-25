Opinion

LETTER: Where are principled leaders today?

LETTER: Where are principled leaders today?

Editor:

Republican voters, I feel sorry for you. Who would have suspected that conservative Republican National leaders would act as minions to a leader who is so demonizing and endangering our democracy?

There is precedent. In 1973, President Nixon realized that the Watergate investigation was becoming too close to revealing illegal actions by his minions. So, he ordered the U.S. Attorney General, Elliott Richardson, to fire the Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox. As a man of high principle, D.A. Richardson resigned rather than obey this tyrannical order.

The Monday after the final actual firing of Cox by a new D.A., at the infamous "Saturday Night Massacre", I drove to the County Clerk's Office and changed voting registration from Republican to Independent. What is a citizen to do, and where are principled leaders today?"

Robert ”Bob” Lenz

120-44 Prospect St.

Ridgefield, Nov. 20