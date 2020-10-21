Opinion

LETTER: When facts don’t matter

To the Editor:

The Republicans’ 2020 playbook has one play. “Just lie.” Is anyone surprised?

In the Zoom meeting held by Ridgefield’s League of Women Voters, Will Haskell stated unequivocally that regionalizing Connecticut schools should be limited to collectively negotiating for books, cleaning supplies etc. and nothing more.

138 guests heard it. Aimee Berger-Girvalo and Ken Gucker heard it. Bob Hebert and Kim Healy heard it.

So why does Healy’s mailer claim “Senator Will Haskell is non-committal and has carefully kept all options open. While telling constituents regionalization would not happen, he helped Governor Ned Lamont craft legislation making sure it would.”

Bravo. Why falsely smear one Democrat when you can falsely smear two? Extending the conspiracy theory, Haskell’s other positions are misrepresented too.

It doesn’t stop there. Take an election headquarters that “offers signage” but won’t visibly display a Trump sign. Or a Town Committee chairman overanxious to say Democrats illegally use space near Town Hall. When that turns out to be legal, the accusation becomes “inadvertently intimidating voters” wanting to use a nearby mail-in ballot box. Not even an inference of it actually happening. And no matter that Republicans have encouraged armed militiamen to become illegal poll watchers, and worked in Hartford themselves to scuttle mail-in voting. When you want to make noise with “inadvertent” facts, you can’t let real facts interfere.

Voters are rightfully concerned with positions and plans. The Republican playbook allows for one, but not the other. With America still waiting for a national COVID-19 plan and the replacement part of “repeal and replace,” local Republicans are equally mute when it comes to plans and governance. Helping small businesses? A Democrats-only Zoom meeting discussed plans. Republicans only have positions. “Great” positions, they’ll tell you, but don’t expect details. “Problem solvers,” but with more talent for imagining problems than solving them.

Is this the representation Ridgefield needs at any level? Common sense and honesty suggest otherwise.

Ron Shirk

Peaceable Street, Oct. 16