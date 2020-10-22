Opinion

LETTER: Wear a mask

To the Editor:

The purpose of wearing a mask is to prevent the emission of COVID-19 tainted droplets which may pose a danger to others.

So Brian Festa’s case is to protect the “liberty” of parents to allow their children to avoid wearing a mask and therefore to pose a danger to other kids, while enjoying the protection against infection from kids whose parents are responsible enough to see that their kids do not pose a danger of transmitting their possibly infected droplets to others.

Daniel C. Hudson

26 Silver Spring Park, Oct. 19