Opinion

LETTER: Vote row A all the way

To the Editor:

At last week’s LWV Forum, both Republican candidates spouted the Trump party line when asked about pre-existing conditions under the Affordable Care Act and women’s right to choose under Roe v. Wade. They parrot Trump’s claim that these things aren’t on the ballot.

Trump’s justices are all committed to overturning Roe, and have demonstrated clear hostility to the ACA. If the ACA is struck down, there will be no protections for pre-existing conditions. Insurance companies will be free to deny coverage to anyone with a pre-existing condition.

These “Washington issues” affect the people of this state. Fortunately, Aimee Berger-Girvalo in the State Assembly and Will Haskell in the State Senate will ensure that in Connecticut, a woman’s right to choose will be protected and insurance companies will not be able to deny you coverage due to a pre-existing condition.

Vote Row A all the Way.

Arnold DiLaura

Barry Avenue, Oct. 7