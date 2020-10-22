Opinion

LETTER: Vote row A

To the Editor:

Ridgefield needs State Sen. Will Haskell, 111th District state representative candidate Aimee Berger-Girvalo, and 138th District State Rep. Ken Gucker in Hartford.

With the Trump-appointed federal judges threatening health care, suppressing access to contraception and abortion, pledging to roll back basic rights and dignities of LGBTQ+ people, openly hostile to common-sense gun safety regulations, and antagonistic to basic voting rights and liberties, state government is our last shield against intolerance, bigotry, and repression.

Another Trump/Pence administration will be disastrous for our town, state, country, and world. However, Trump/Pence have already implemented lasting damage to the federal courts that will cascade forward for decades. Connecticut’s favorable state laws are our sole protections and must be fortified by state legislators firmly committed to safeguarding all people of our state. Haskell, Berger-Girvalo, and Gucker will be those legislators.

Vote row A: Biden/Harris, Himes, Haskell, and Berger-Girvalo (111th District) or Gucker (138th District).

Meredith Harris

Ridgefield, Oct. 20