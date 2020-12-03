Opinion

LETTER: ‘Unify to cut taxes and spending’

David Hudson asserts my November 19 letter demonstrates why unity is difficult. Au contraire, after whining about Trump and use of the “socialist” label, items I never mentioned, he proceeds to label my facts as “ideology” because he lacks facts.

Official government data show one-third of differences in household income result from choices about how much to work. Work effort combined with education, occupational choices, and experience explain three-quarters of income differences. Adding personal characteristics such as optimism, self-control, and belief in the value of work explains more than 90 percent.

Hudson’s allusions to discrimination causing income differences are rhetorical. While cases exist, they are punished by government regulators and courts. They are so few that independent research has found no effects overall.

He seizes on my reference to “illegal and discriminatory actions harming individuals based on race.” But he misses the point by claiming police killings of “unarmed and unresisting black men” is an example of a systemic flaw. Fewer than 10 such cases occur annually and approximately five times as many similar white men are also killed by police. Those actions are already illegal, and the perpetrators are prosecuted.

Hudson observes, “virtually any government project … must be seen as potentially profitable to some coalition of powerful economic interests.” I agree. All five of the highest income counties are suburbs of Washington, DC, dominated by politicians, bureaucrats, and the lobbyists. Eleven of the 20 highest-income counties are dominated by federal payroll and payoffs and account for 4.2 percent of differences in income.

Let’s unify to cut the taxes and spending that feed this enrichment at the public trough. Strong evidence shows that more government spending creates more graft and misallocation of resources while enriching and empowering the political class and taking more from the rest of us in taxes.

John Early