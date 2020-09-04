Opinion

LETTER: Try Homeschooling

Ridgefield parents, it’s not too late to consider homeschooling to get away from screens and someone else’s schedule.

I started in 1995 and it was no problem in Ridgefield. If you’d like to have an informal information session, please let me know. I have several veteran friends and tons of resources to suggest.

We can also just exchange emails. Priscilla: pjvmccaffrey@gmail.com.

Remember, you do not have to make a lifetime commitment to this. Take it one year at a time. A great way to avoid masks and get plenty of fresh air.

Parents are in charge of their children’s health and education. Not the government.

Priscilla McCaffrey

550 Ridgebury Road, Aug. 26