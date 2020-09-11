Opinion

LETTER: Trust Bob

To the Editor:

Trust is not a word people use often about politicians. But there are two public servants people genuinely trust. I have worked with John Frey in the State House and then again when representing Ridgefield in the State Senate. John is the epitome of a gentleman and a man of his word.

Fortunately, Bob Hebert exemplifies what John is known for. He is the best candidate to continue John's legacy of honest government.

Connecticut is in dire financial straits. It had yearly billion-dollar deficits before the pandemic. It was the 2017 Republican budget that was mainly responsible for funding the Rainy-Day account that is quickly disappearing, leaving a deep budget hole and a weaker economy.

Bob is an independent and stable force that can be counted on during these challenging times. He will help Ridgefield retain control over its schools, property, and budgets. Vote for Bob Hebert on 11/3! He can be trusted to look out for your best interests.

Toni Boucher

Former 26th District State Senator

Wilton, Sept. 7