Opinion

LETTER: Trump’s swamp becomes a sewer

To the Editor:

The presidential putrescence presently occupying the White House has turned what he called a swamp into a sewer. His total incompetence and ingrained dishonesty have caused tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths, while his ignorance, verbal effluent, and repudiation of science have damaged the planet, possibly beyond repair.

Trump’s reelection could well meant the end of the republic as we know it and, at least, will halt any progress toward a healthier planet and more just society...and could presage a dictatorship.

Vote Biden.

John Katz

Ridgebury Road, Oct. 8