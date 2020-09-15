Opinion

LETTER: Trump’s pals jailed

To the Editor:

As the presidential elections approach, it is prudent to look back at the past four years and ask “How will President Donald J. Trump’s legacy be remembered?”

Let’s see. Michael Flynn jailed. Paul Manafort jailed. Michael Cohen jailed. George Papadopoulos jailed. Rick Gates jailed. Roger Stone jailed. Steve Bannon jailed. Donald Trump impeached.

The Trump legacy will probably be remembered as “He that diggeth a pit shall fall into it“ (Ecclesiastes 10).

Let’s end the Trump legacy on Nov. 3.

P.A. Torzilli

Ridgefield, Sept. 12