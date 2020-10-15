Opinion

LETTER: Trump/Pence sign is stolen, replaced

To the Editor:

We were away for the weekend only to return to find that our Trump/Pence sign was stolen from the yard. However, the culprits were polite enough to leave the Bob Hebert and Kim Healy signs. The perpetrators apparently hadn’t completely lost their sense of neighborliness. Ridgefielders are nothing if not polite.

Why anybody thinks stealing our Trump/Pence sign furthers the cause of electing Joe Biden, we do not know. But that’s the level of irrationality on display.

We want to thank the sign stealers for motivating us: while we certainly will replace the Trump sign (with several more, if the sign stealing continues), we will also be making another donation to the Trump campaign.

Lisa and Chris Murray

124 Ivy Hill Road, Oct. 5