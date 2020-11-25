Opinion

LETTER: Troop 19 Kudos

LETTER: Troop 19 Kudos

I just read your November 19 issue. In over 30 years in Ridgefield I have never seen so many people that I know appear in one issue. That is thanks to your article on the new female Eagle Scouts. I have gotten to know many of them due to their work for the Conservation Commission. They all did a great job for us whether they were building bridges, clearing trails, or removing invasive plant species. Much thanks to them all. We hope they and other scouts (boys and girls) will be back soon to assist us in the future in preserving and enhancing our town's open spaces.

James Coyle

Chairman

Ridgefield Conservation Commission

Ridgefield, Nov. 23