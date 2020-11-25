Opinion

LETTER: Thoughts about Lavelle, Trump, balloting

Editor:

Linda Lavelle opines that Trump has every right to challenge vote counts where there is evidence of massive mistakes or voter fraud. Perhaps. But there was nor is any such evidence .. Absolutely none.

She writes of 450,000 ballots cast soley for Biden and no down ballot candidates; dumps of thousands of unsealed ballots delivered in the middle of the night by cars with out of state license plates; she sites other such pig pucky relating to phonied voter lists and poll personnel shenanigans, all of which which fail the smell test.

Ms. Lavelle, the son of a - lost. Get used to it.

John Katz

Ridgebury Road, Nov. 19