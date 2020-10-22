Opinion

LETTER: Thank you to Fairfield County’s Community Foundation

Send letters to the editor to: news@theridgefieldpress.com Send letters to the editor to: news@theridgefieldpress.com Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close LETTER: Thank you to Fairfield County’s Community Foundation 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editor:

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation (FCCF) is an excellent partner of the Danbury Farmers’ Market Community Collaborative (DFMCC) and has been for the past 10 years. As the DFMCC celebrates its 10th anniversary, we applaud the FCCF for its sustaining significant support.

The Community Foundation provides not only financial support but working with their professional staff is easy and enhances our work. Their 2020 donor-advised grant of $38,000 and the special COVID-19 Resiliency Fund grant of $7,500, brings the total support of the DFMCC this year to over $300,000 cumulatively. This enables the City Center Danbury Farmers’ Market to make fresh produce accessible to the entire region, especially for people who might otherwise not have access to healthy food. Additionally, local Connecticut farmers are supported through increased sales. Check out our website at www.danburyfarmersmarket.org for details.

The FCCF cares about making a positive impact in the community. If you’re thinking about getting more engaged with community philanthropy, you should contact the Community Foundation to learn about the many ways they work with donors who care about our region. Their staff are fabulous to work with and step up to improve the community, especially in this most challenging year. Without Fairfield County's Community Foundation continued meaningful support, our health promoting incentive programs would simply not be possible. This significant level of funding is hugely appreciated by the Collaborative and the Danbury region.

This support for DFMCC specifically comes from a FCCF donor-advised fund holder, who cares deeply about fresh food access and Connecticut’s working farmers and who first learned about our work from their staff liaison at the Community Foundation.

I encourage you to visit their website at http://www.fccfoundation.org to learn about the many ways FCCF works with donors to fulfill philanthropic passions.

Peggy Zamore

Director/nutritionist

Danbury Farmers’ Market Community Collaborative, Oct. 13